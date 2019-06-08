The Lagos State Government says it will establish six Air Quality Monitoring Stations across the state, so as to curb air pollution.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye, made this known on Friday, during the Celebration of the 2019 World Environment Day.

Bamgboye said that the establishment of the stations was with the support of the World Bank Pollution Management and Environmental Health (PMEH) programme.

He said that the commitment of the Lagos State Government to advocacy, monitoring and protection of the environment was undeniable.

According to him, the government will continue to collaborate with local and international governments and agencies for the development of policies and programmes aimed at improving ambient air quality in the state.

“Very notable amongst these collaborations is the World Bank Pollution Management and Environmental Health (PMEH) programme, whose first component is the establishment of an Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Network for Lagos State,” he said in a statement.

He said that the 2019 World Environment Day, with the theme ‘Air pollution – A matter of grave Concern’, was dedicated to spreading awareness about the dangers of air pollution.

The Permanent Secretary said that it was time to improve ambient quality air in the state through persistent advocacy.

He said that the World Environment Day celebration offered the opportunity to rededicate national efforts to the sustainable development of the environment.

According to him, a better environment can be attainable if it becomes a way of life.

“We must form new habits and do whatever is necessary to make our air fresh and our water clean,” Bamgboye said.

As part of the celebration of the 2019 World Environment Day, the Lagos State Government also held the second edition of the ”Lagos Green Award”.

He said that the award was initiated to recognise and honour individuals, groups and organisations that contributed to the sustainable development of the environment.

The Permanent Secretary said that the award, which was in different categories, was a deliberate attempt to stimulate excellence in the environment sector.

He said that winners in different categories were selected through nomination by members of the public of deserving individuals, groups and organisations that had impacted directly on environmental resilience in Lagos State.

The various categories of the award include: Waste prevention and Innovation, won by Nampark Nigeria Ltd. and Zero waste to Landfill, won by Unilever Plc.

The Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) category of the award was won by Mushin to the World, while the Innovation and sustainable solutions category was won by Ecobank Plc.

CODAS Environmental Enterprise received the award for Best Environmental Practice, while the Special Award on Environmental Leadership was won by Dr Muiz Banire.

