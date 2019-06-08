The United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmad Lawan and Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for ninth National Assembly leadership.

Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the chapter was supporting the duo in compliance with the directive of the party’s national leadership.

He said that the chapter had, however, been campaigning for the two candidates and was also lobbying some members of the National Assembly (NASS) to vote for the party’s nominees.

The APC had nominated Lawan and Gbajabiamila for the presidency of the Senate and the speakership of the House of Representatives respectively, and enjoined its members-elect in both chambers to support their aspiration.

