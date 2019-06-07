Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has left the club at the end of his contract along with veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech, experienced defender Stephan Lichtsteiner and three youngsters.

Welbeck’s exit was expected after the England international’s injury-ravaged spell at the Emirates Stadium, while Czech ‘keeper Cech and Swiss international Lichtsteiner had previously hinted they would be leaving once their contracts expired.

Arsenal also announced youngsters Cohen Bramall, Charlie Gilmour, and Julio Pleguezuelo will leave the Gunners.

A brief statement on Arsenal’s website said: “We thank them all for their contributions to the club and we wish them every future success.”

Welbeck, 28, joined Arsenal from Manchester United during 2014 and went on to win the FA Cup under Arsene Wenger.

Often utilised as an attacking option off the bench, Welbeck suffered a string of injury setbacks, the latest being a broken ankle against Sporting Lisbon in a Europa League tie on November 8.

Despite the striker’s long-term future being in doubt, the club had not made any official comment, while Arsenal manager Unai Emery gave little away when asked.

However, following the Gunners’ final home match of the Premier League season against Brighton, Welbeck was honoured with a memento from Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick.

Cech, 37, is widely rumoured to be returning to his former club Chelsea in a coaching role.

