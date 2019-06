Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed to the transfer of Belgium international Eden Hazard, in a five-year deal.

Hazard will remain Madrid player during the next five seasons, until June 30, 2024, the club announced in a short statement on Friday night, without mentioning the terms of the deal.

Eden Hazard will be presented as a new player of Real Madrid on Thursday June 13 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, after passing the relevant medical examination, Madrid said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp