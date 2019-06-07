Rain probably saved World Number One Novak Djokovic from being upset by Austrian star, Dominic Thiem as he trailed 1-3 in the third set of their semi-final Friday at Roland Garros after the pair had shared the first two sets one apiece.

Organisers of the tournament cancelled all the matches left for the day, as they did on Wednesday.

The rain had not threatened when veteran Roger Federer was walloped by defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Merciless Nadal, who is looking for a 12th French Open crown handed Federer his worst Grand Slam defeat in 11 years.

The 33-year-old produced a masterful performance to get past Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the last four on Court Philippe Chatrier and set up a final clash with either world number one Novak Djokovic or Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

The second semi-final was suspended until Saturday due to rain, with Thiem leading 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 as he looks to reach a second straight Roland Garros final.

It will be Nadal’s 12th appearance in the championship match, which he has never lost before.

“In front (of me was) probably my biggest rival in my career with all the story that we shared together,” said Nadal. “So that always makes the match a little bit more special and unique.”

The third seed now has a stunning 92-2 win-loss record on the Paris clay, having beaten Federer for the sixth time in as many French Open meetings despite difficult, windy conditions.

“This court can be windy, can be difficult,” added Nadal. “Today was a little bit too much.”

Nadal also leads his overall head-to-head against Federer 24-15, and 14-2 on clay after ending a run of five straights losses to the 37-year-old.

He could also move to within two of Federer on the all-time Grand Slam title winners’ list with an 18th major on Sunday.

A tally of just nine games meant it was Federer’s heaviest defeat in a Grand Slam match since managing only four against Nadal in their famously one-sided 2008 Roland Garros final.

Nadal made only 19 unforced errors, crushing 33 winners as Federer struck 25, although that amount could easily have been doubled against any opponent other than the 11-time champion.

The defeat leaves Federer still waiting for a first victory over Nadal on clay since 10 years ago in Madrid.

It was 2009 champion Federer’s first French Open campaign since 2015, after skipping the clay-court season for two years in order to be better prepared for Wimbledon.

“I think I surprised myself maybe how deep I got in this tournament and how well I actually was able to play throughout,” he said.

