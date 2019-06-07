President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja summoned an expanded security meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and State Governors in attendance.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu also attended the meeting which was presided over by the president

The affected governors in attendance of the meeting were those of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano and Niger states.

Others included those of Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa and Enugu states.

The service chiefs at the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others were the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State and Former Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari was also invited for the meeting.

