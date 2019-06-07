The Ogun State Government on Friday set up a committee to review the appointment of 75 traditional rulers by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun in the twilight of his administration.

The Review Committee, according to the government, comprises His Royal Majesty Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland (chairman); His Royal Highness, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, the Dagburewe of Idowa; His Royal Highness, Oba Adewale Osiberu, the Elepe of Epe, Sagamu; High Chief Yinka Kufile, the Aro of Egbaland; Mr. Babajide Oyeti, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and Mr. Lanre Osota, the current Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who will serve as the secretary to the committee.

The action has continued to provoke condemnations, even from the Ogun state House of Assembly which passed a resolution suspending the installed Obas on grounds that their manner of appointment didn’t follow due process. Among the critics was, High Chief Alani Bankole, who described Amosun’s action as “pure madness.”

Chief Bankole who is a traditional kingmaker in Egbaland, said a governor is not elected to disrupt the social and cultural system of a people, lamenting that even in a community where the residents were less than 200, Amosun, allegedly, appointed an Oba there, wondering the rationale behind such decision.

The father of former Speaker Dimeji Bankole noted that as a Kingmaker, he has a duty to promote, protect and defend the sanctity and sacredness of the culture and traditions of Egba people, added that the incident was an abnormality.

The review committee’s Terms of Reference are to identify all the Obas and Chiefs whose appointments or promotions fall within the review period as contained in the recent resolution of the Ogun State House of Assembly and determine on a case-by-case basis whether such appointment or promotion is in accordance with extant laws of Ogun State and due process.

Others are: to identify and address any other issue(s) that the committee may consider relevant to its assignments and make appropriate recommendations as deemed necessary to the Government.

*Adapted from The Nation

