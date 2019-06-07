The National President and Convener of my Nigeria e passport project, Ambassador Tolu Ayodele has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their re-election for a second term.

He commended Nigerians for electing the duo because they have done well in the last four years to promote the good image of Nigeria through the fight against corruption.

Ayodele said his organisation was ready to partner the government in its anti-corruption fight and project the image of the country in a good light.

”We are ready to work with Buhari and Osinbajo in this new era to propagate and project the good image of Nigeria with our project ‘my Nigeria e passport,” he stated.

Ambassador Ayodele who is a trained psychologist and a public administrator from the University of Ibadan said one of the ways to curb crimes in Nigeria is through the dissemination of positive information, ”because we eventually become the product of what we feed our minds with. So, we need to feed the mind of the people with positive information to have a positive society.”

Ayodele pleaded with President Buhari to appoint more youths into his cabinet, stressing that this will give our youth a sense of belonging and experience of leadership in preparation for the task ahead.

He also commended those Nigerians who have contributed to the development of Nigeria in one way or the other. ”People like Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Dr jimoh Ibrahim, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, Mr Tony Elumelu, Mr Jim Ovia, Mr Anthony Ndubuisi Ezenna, Mr Tunde Folawiyo, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, Dr Afe Babalola, Dr Ade Ojo, the Ibrus and all Nigerians that have invested in Nigeria deserve commendation, for reducing poverty in the country.

”I want to seize this opportunity to implore all Nigerians to buy more of our indigenous Ankara. Let us patronise our local products. Nigerians in diaspora should come home and invest in Nigeria so as to employ more youths. This will drastically reduce crimes in our country,” he added.

Ambassador Ayodele also urged the government to empower Nigerian engineers by giving them opportunity to handle road constructions in the country.

”Instead of patronising foreign contractors, our engineers can handle construction of roads and bridges better because they understand the terrain. I was so elated to hear the former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, saying that 90 percent of the rice consumed in Nigeria now are produced in Nigeria. That is a good one.

”The Buhari government should be commended for approving the production of our epassport in our country. It will add value and bring development to our country,” he added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

