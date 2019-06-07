The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it was planning to adopt electronic data management in its procurement procedure to enhance efficiency and transparency in the process.

NDDC’s Acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, disclosed this on Friday at a week-long workshop organised for the commission’s top management and directors in Port Harcourt.

Brambaifa, who was quoted in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, promised that the commission would follow due process in managing funds meant for development.

“Our goal is clear; we want everyone to be conversant with the procurement process as it is not something that should be left for procurement officers only.

“The experts have made it simple for us (workers) to understand the issues in procurement. Someday, we will fully integrate the electronic data management into our procurement system.

“We will adopt the electronic platform to enhance the efficiency and transparency of our processes,” Brambaifa said.

The managing director said the commission has mandate to deliver services that provided full value for money spent on projects and programmes.

According to him, the workshop was organised to equip members of staff with requisite knowledge in public procurement and fund management.

“So, it is important that staff fully understand the procurement process to ensure that funds meant for development projects and programmes were used judiciously,” he added.

Speaking, NDDC Director of Procurement, Theophilus Alagoa, said that many workers in the commission had no knowledge of their roles in the commission.

He said that most workers view procurement as exclusive responsibility of staffers in the procurement unit of the commission.

“The fact is that procurement is for every officer in NDDC going by roles and responsibilities as specified in the Procurement Act 2007.

“Similarly, every department in NDDC has the power to procure for itself. The procurement unit is only there to ensure compliance with the Public Procurement Act,” he explained.

On his part, Emeka Ezeh, the Chief Executive Officer of Tabriz Procurement Solutions Limited, facilitator of the workshop, said the training was crucial for development agencies in the country.

He said the commission was saddled with enormous responsibilities to deliver quality services that involved procurement.

