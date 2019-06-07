Nigerian afrobeat singer, Daniel Anidugbe, a.k.a Kizz Daniel has released his long anticipated new song ‘ Eko.’

The Afrobeat singer made this announcement on his Instagram handle @iamkizzdaniel, where he dropped the following message, “Sakimakoparikaka !!! “EKO” audio out now !!!! 🇳🇬 #EKO

Visuals out 14th ”

The 25 – year- old singer decided to post it on his Instagram page in order to excite his fans and also to inform them of his new project.

According the singer, the song, ‘Eko’ served as follow-up to his successful foul-mouthed, anti-cheating single, ‘F..k You’ – which inspired the ‘#F..kYouChallenge’ and the song was mixed by Swaps.

Kizz Daniel is a Nigerian singer and songwriter best known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba.”

He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case.

In November 2017, Kizz Daniel announced his split from his record label, G-Worldwide and created his own label called FLYBOY I.N.C.

He was sued by the former record label but was not found guilty for any of the crimes he was accused of.

In June 2018, Kizz Daniel’s former record label G-Worldwide made a move to own the rights to the name “Kizz Daniel”.

