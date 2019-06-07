By Adesina Michael

Nigerian Actress, Iyabo Ojo has shared the photos and marriage certificate to her ex-husband on her instagram account to disclaim the report made by popular blogger, Kemi Olunloyo that she was never married.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo took to social media on mother’s day to share an emotional video, where she opened up on struggles from her crashed marriage and being a single parent. Only to be discredited by Kemi Olunloyo that she was never married and her ex-partner was a carpenter.

Kemi Olunloyo also described her tears in the emotional video as ”crocodile tears” and labelled her daughter as ”runs girl in training”.

Iyabo Ojo stated that she has contacted Kemi Olunloyo, but the blogger ignored her messages without backtracking the mischievous report against her.

She wrote on her verified Instagram account: ‘They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations.

‘A journey just come blogger called Kemi, NOT AUNTY KEM KEM OOOOOOOOO, decided to discredit my Mother’s Day video. She emphasised in her write up that I was never married and my ex partner was a carpenter (though she claimed all was sent to her as usual) …. I saw her write up and chatted her up, sent my marriage certificate, she read and ignored. Then other smallies started blogging the story.

‘When you land yourself in wahala now, you will say the information came from my phone or maybe a PA sent it. Just for my true fans, here is a video of my marriage certificate and my wedding pictures. Kemi Ashefon, may you go through all I went through and worse than I did, when you decide to tell your story, people will turn deaf ears and call you names… ori gbogbo yin ti daru….. awon blogger blogger eleribu….’

