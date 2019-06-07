People wear various fashion items for different purposes whether it’s comfortable or not, STV co presenter Shade Ladipo says she doesn’t seem to have any sense of value for material things.

Shade went as far as saying she can rock one fashion piece over again, not because she cannot afford the expensive ones, but because she doesn’t fancy them.

#FBF

The only designer bag I have is the one you see in my hand and it’s Michael Kors & it cost $250

You see…. for me, a bag isn’t an accessory but a tool to carry my things

To say I am not a big fan of Big brands is an understatement, I think when I begun to be able to afford these things was when I decided and realized I didn’t even need them

So …. Yes I can afford to buy your Faves but no I won’t be buying them

I’d rather spend my money on @femihandbags @aura.b.a or a locally made bag

So please don’t be offended if you see me carrying the same bag over and over again

I have no sense of value for material things

I don’t like Shoes

(I have many but only because of TV appearances & none of them are big designers)

I don’t like Expensive Jewelry (I wear only my Wedding ring/band plus Apple Watch, the earrings I wear are from @desire1709fashion or randomly bought from Lagos Island)

I don’t like Expensive clothes (Apart from the fact that I’m gifted clothes by numerous Nigerian designers & styled by @thestyle_train, @flostyling etc, I would still rather spend my money locally then buy all these Foreeeen designs)

My biggest investments are in People and Tools I need to make Money & Impact

But Wetin I know sef

P.S. I am wearing @elegantebytiannah

#ShadeLadipo

#KinkyHair

