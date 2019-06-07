Eden Hazard completed his long-awaited move from Chelsea to Real Madrid on Friday and could become the Spanish club’s most expensive signing in their history. But the greater beneficiaries in the deal are Chelsea, expected to reap a windfall of no less than €100million.

Real said Hazard, 28, had signed a five-year contract.

His contract at the Premier League club was due to expire next year but the Blues drove a hard bargain for the forward, who will reportedly cost Madrid an initial 100 million euros ($113 million), with another 45 million in potential add-ons.

The full amount would trump the 101 million euros Madrid paid Tottenham for Gareth Bale and the 91 million euros they spent to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

If Madrid pay the full amount, Chelsea stand to make a profit of more than 100 million euros, having signed Hazard for close to 40 million euros from Lille in 2012.

An unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu is expected next week, once Hazard returns from international duty with Belgium, who play Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan on Saturday and Scotland on Tuesday.

