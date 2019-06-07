The U-15 National Team, also known as Future Eagles, will depart Nigeria for Japan on Sunday to participate in this year’s International Dream Cup for U16 teams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament would take place in the city of Miyagi from June 12 to June 16.

A team of 18 players and eight officials, led by NFF Executive Committee member Musa Adamu Duhu will depart from Lagos aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight, and connect Tokyo from Addis Ababa on Sunday night.

The Future Eagles programme, bankrolled by Zenith International Bank, headlines the youth development vision of the Amaju Pinnick administration.

It is also a conscious and deliberate effort to reposition Nigerian Football through the building of a hygienic pool of talents that will supply the various National Teams with decent, well-nurtured talents.

Products of the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles programme won silver medals at the 3rd African Youth Games in Algiers in the summer of 2018.

They also form the bulk of the present U-17 National Team heading to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil later in the year.

Head Coach Usman Haruna was quoted on the NFF website as saying: “The International Dream Cup has provided us with a great opportunity to see the boys in real competitive action in order for us to know what areas in the team to improve.

“Winning the tournament is not as important as seeing the boys put to play the football education we have imparted to them at various camping and training programmes.”

The Future Eagles will take on the U-16 National Team of Mexico at the Yurtec Stadium in Miyagi on June 12, before clashing with host nation Japan on June 14.

They will confront Romania on June 16 at the same venue.

The squad comprises Aluko Moses Olaitan, Okoronkwo Anthony, Johnmark Aule, Lawal Sulaimon, Maitaya Dahiru Yusuf, Salaudeen Ismaila, Suleiman Umar Suleiman, Opeyemi Qudus Olatunde, Egbu Chukwuemeka, Adamu Imran, Ibrahim Usman, Egesionu Sopuruchukwu, Ajir Sesugh Japhet, Adeyeye Damilola, Adeleke Oluwatobi, Ejiofor David Chidera, Agho Kelvin Obude, Evbuomwan Gift.

