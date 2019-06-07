By Adeshina Michael

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation has berated the Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, for what he perceived as prejudice in the governor’s treatment of Emir Sanusi Lamido.

Fani-Kayode’s reaction follows a query letter issued by the Kano state government, which recommends the suspension of Emir Sanusi Lamido over misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

Loading...

The former minister described the action of the Kano state governor as petty, vindictive and politically-motivated, in a statement issued via his verified Twitter account.

Fani-Kayode stated that he is not a ‘greatest fan’ of the Emir, but he aired his opinion because he believes there must be justice for all.

His exact words: ”I’m not the greatest fan of the Emir of Kano but I believe in justice for all regardless of my personal views about the victim of persecution and oppression or my prejudices. What Gov. Ganduje is doing to the Emir is unacceptable. It is petty, vindictive and politically-motivated”.

I'm not the greatest fan of the Emir of Kano but I believe in justice for all regardless of my personal views about the victim of persecution and oppression or my prejudices.What Gov. Ganduje is doing to the Emir is unacceptable. It is petty,vindictive and politically-motivated. pic.twitter.com/zEUOzWK2FH — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 6, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

