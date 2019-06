Ahead of his show Saturday night at Eko Hotel, Nigeria’s multi-talented singer, Falz has released a new song titled “Alakori” featuring Afro-pop star, Dice Ailes.

The song was produced by Chillz.

The timing was apt as Falz stages The Falz Experience II at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Listen to Falz on this banging vibe ”Alakori” featuring Dice Alies. The weekend is upon us again so dance away the stress with the bahdguy himself.

