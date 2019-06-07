The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the closure of Apron Gate 1 and some sections of Taxiway F of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, with effect from Friday (June 7).

FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos, that the apron would be closed to human and vehicular traffic for six weeks.

“This closure is to enable the contractor handling the construction of the new terminal to link the apron under construction to the existing one.

“To maintain orderliness and ensure safety of operators while the project would last, the authority has developed and deployed specific procedures for vehicular movements,” she said.

She said that officers of Aviation Security Department had been mobilised to ensure compliance.

Yakubu said that FAAN solicited the understanding and cooperation of all concerned towards ensuring a safe airside for aircraft movement and personnel safety while the construction would last.

