By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria are now living in fear as cultists are on the loose in the area, wiping out a family of three.

PM News gathered that the cultists struck at Ojuirowo area of Ikorodu and killed a family of three-father, mother and child on Friday morning.

The cultists were said to belong to the Eiye cult group who were on a vengeance mission.

It was learnt that they shot sporadically in the air, sending panic among residents of the area.

A resident of the area who craved anonymity, told PM News that cultists had been on the loose also at Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, saying that last week, a neighbour of his was shot by cultists.

A source in the area added that cultists shot dead a vulcaniser in his shop last month at Ota-Ona junction for being a member of a rival cult group.

Also, a resident said early on Friday, that cultists operating on okada were seen shooting sporadically as residents scampered to safety.

They were said to have invaded the Ladega Market in Ikorodu and looted traders’ shops in broad day light.

The cultists were also said to have smashed the windscreen of a woman’s car and made away with her phones.

The police were said to be toothless as they have not been able to smash the cult gang holding sway in Ikorodu.

During the Eid-el-Fitri prayer, the Chief Imam of Ikorodu, Olowo Oribi lamented the rising wave of cultism in the area and called on people to desist from such despicable activities.

As a result of cult activities in Ikorodu, night life is said to have been eroded as people would recede to their homes as early as 8.00pm, as the police are not on top of their game.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said he was not in town and that he would call to find out.

