Corruption can really fight back those trying to shackle it and in Anambra state the showdown has ended tragically after a would-be whistleblowing Federal Road Safety Corps officer was strangled to death by colleagues.

According to The Nation, the would-be whistleblower, Emeka Ojei was on Thursday night allegedly strangled to death by two of his colleagues in Onitsha.

The deceased, a Senior Road Marshal Assistant, was reportedly killed for attempting to expose certain corrupt practices against one of his assailants in the office.

The newspaper reported that the deceased was armed with damaging corruption allegation he intended to report at the Corps headquarters in Benin before he was killed.

A staff of the commission, who witnessed the deadly assault said the prime suspect had appealed to the deceased not to go ahead with his plans, adding that it was his refusal that provoked the attack.

The witness said the officer was struggling with his mobile phone with the deceased when the other colleague joined and held him on the neck until he gave up.

“Emeka is one of the officers privileged to be working on a report on a corruption case to be sent to the headquarters in Benin.

“As he was about going to deliver the report, his oga called him back, insisting he shouldn’t go. But he refused.

“His oga dragged him with his phone while another officer joined him. He was struggling with them over the phone when they strangled him.”

According to the report, the incident had been lodged at the Police Area command, while the Unit Commander and his accomplice had been arrested.

The FRSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Pascal Anigbo, confirmed the incident.

