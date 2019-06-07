Australia has reported its biggest drug bust ever as more than $1 billion worth of methamphetamine, also called ice were found hidden inside stereo speakers.

The drug weighing 1.6 tonnes was found in a consignment that arrived by sea in Melbourne. It was shipped from Bangkok Thailand.

Packages of heroin worth $18.5 million were also seized. The heroin weighed 37.5kg.

“An x-ray revealed anomalies within the speakers and when they were deconstructed, ABF officers found vacuum-sealed packages containing the drugs,” an Australian Federal Police (AFP) statement said.

The AFP said no arrests had been made over the ice seizure, which it said had a street value of around $1.2 billion and represented almost 16 million drug deals.

The ABF’s regional commander for Victoria, Craig Palmer, said the seizure would have a significant impact on drug supply in the state.

“Without the sophisticated targeting and detection capabilities of the ABF, these drugs would have made it to the streets of Melbourne and beyond,” Commander Palmer said.

“This is the largest meth bust we’ve ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports.”

In 2017, police charged eight men after seizing 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine from a boat at Geraldton, on the coast of Western Australia.

