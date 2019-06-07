The Bishop of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Joshua Ogunele of the Diocese on the Coast, Church of Nigeria, was laid to rest on Friday in Ilutitun, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The town witnessed a large number of people from different walks of life as the Ebenezer Anglican Cathedral Church auditorium venue of the event, was filled to capacity.

Primate Nicholas Okon, Arch Bishop, Metropolitan Primate, Church of Nigeria, in his sermon urged the congregation to always be in the presence of God which he said was full of rest of mind and peace.

Okon said everyone on earth was looking for rest since the creation of the earth, saying that rest was not on earth but in the presence of God.

He admonished the congregation to always seek for God in all their endeavours, adding that the late Bishop Ogunele had permanent rest in heaven after completing his assignment on earth while always in the presence of God.

Okon also described Ogunele as a believer of God, fearless leader and a prayer warrior. He urged the family members of the deceased to emulate his Christian life.

“You must always be in the presence of God for you to have rest and peace of mind; because all earthly pursuit will not give you rest.

“Our Bishop Ogunele has gone to have permanent rest. He was a fearless leader and a believer who had done his best when alive.

I urge his families to emulate all his good virtues,” Okon said.

He admonished Diocese on the Coast to allow the Anglican Communion to choose a priest the members, saying choosing a priest by them might create problems for them.

The late Bishop was interned at the Ebenezer Anglican Cathedral premise, 1:25p.m by Anglican priests after the services.

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, a former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Segun Oni, and Ondo South Senator-elect, Mr Nicholas Tofowomo, were among the dignitaries that graced the event.

The list also include other political bigwigs, government functionaries, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

The Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) provided security in and around the town, while the men of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were seen controlling traffic.

Bishop Ogunele, 69, died on May 2 in Akure during an undisclosed illness.

Ogunele, born on June 28, 1950 in Ilutitun town, was consecrated as Lord Bishop of the Diocese on the Coast in 2002.

He was survived by his wife, Felicia and six children.

