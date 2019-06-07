American record producer, rapper, DJ and art collector, Kasseem Dean, known professionally as Swizz Beatz and his musician, singer and songwriter wife Alicia Augello Cook, known as Alicia Keys are giving us some loved up pictures today.

The couple who married in 2010 after Swizz and his first wife Mashonda Tifrere divorced have two kids together and they are still going strong.

Alicia wrote the caption below on their lovely photos..

I’ve always loved things quite simple

But I no longer confuse my love for ease and simplicity,

With being undeserving… We all deserve greatness

But only if we’re willing to demand it from ourselves and those we surround ourselves with ✨✨✨

“I feel it is the heart, not the eye, that should determine the content of the photograph. What the eye sees is its own.

What the heart can perceive is a very different matter.” – Gordon Parks💜💜💜 Also How I feel about music…. 🎶

