Super talented actress, mother of 2 and model Adunni Ade celebrates her birthday today with a message of encouragement to herself and lovely pictures to finish up her big day.

The New York born actor wore a very flattering green dress with matching long gloves and a hat. If you asked our opinion, we’d say she’s simply graceful and elegant.

Read her message:

It’s My Birthday!

Guess what I’m getting?

I’m Getting Older

I’m Getting Wiser

I’m Getting Stronger

& most importantly,

I’m Getting Love!

Love from within!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUN-DUN

