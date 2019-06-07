Super talented actress, mother of 2 and model Adunni Ade celebrates her birthday today with a message of encouragement to herself and lovely pictures to finish up her big day.
The New York born actor wore a very flattering green dress with matching long gloves and a hat. If you asked our opinion, we’d say she’s simply graceful and elegant.
Read her message:
It’s My Birthday!
Guess what I’m getting?
I’m Getting Older
I’m Getting Wiser
I’m Getting Stronger
& most importantly,
I’m Getting Love!
Love from within!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUN-DUN
Down right Grateful! Happy Birthday to a Beautiful And Strong Soul! Yep! That would be ME! 😂 You gotta learn how to praise yourself a lil. Not much but just a lil. 😂😂 Thank you @wholesalesnaija y’all the best!!! Thank you @ceolumineeofficial jagaban Thank you @oteniaramakeovers One of the sweetest & Baddest! Thank you @beautybeam14 Thank you @ts.imagery_events The World deserves to see your Work!
