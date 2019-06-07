A teenager, Sodiq Salawu, who allegedly stole a phone inside a mosque, on Friday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Salawu, 19, is facing trial on charges of conspiracy and stealing.

He was arraigned alongside one Ifeanyi Ominoyi, charged with receiving the stolen phone.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The police said that the defendants committed the offences on May 28, at Idera Mosque on Savage Street, Sari Iganmu, Lagos State.

According to the police, Salawu entered into the mosque and stole a Doogee phone worth N75,000, property of one Mr Miftahadeen Odeyinka.

The police added that Salawu sold the stolen phone to Ominoyi, in contravention of Sections 287, 311, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Tolu Agbona, granted Salawu bail in the sum of N50,000, and admitted Ominoyi to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the casev until June 18 for trial.

