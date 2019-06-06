Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, may not be as controversial as people touted but she sure knows how to court the public attention and will definitely send tongues wagging with her latest revelation.

The actress took to her Instagram page to revealed that the latest single titled ‘Low’ from Wizkid and record label executive cum artiste, Larry Gaaga, ”turns her on so bad”.

Mercy Aigbe was making subtly sensual moves for the camera as the song played in the background, in a video shared on her Instagram account.

She also pleaded with the public to arrange a meeting between Wizkid, Larry Gaaga and herself.

“This song turns me on so bad. Somebody get me Larry Gaaga or Wizkid or better still both of them”, she said.

However, there have been debates on what she really meant by saying the song ‘turns her on’. Some insinuated that it is sexually related while others claim it’s just a mood related thing.

