By Adesina Michael

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, popularly known as TBoss has added her voice to the list of people who believed social media should be banned in Nigeria, due to some of its negative effect.

T.Boss who has been able to stay relevant after her exit from the Big Brother show due to some of her activities on social media now seems to be tired of some of the backlash she gets from its users.

Loading...

In a post shared on her Instastory, T.Boss stated that social media should be banned in Nigeria because there are too many people whose main purpose is to hurt others on the platform.

“Personally, I think social media ought to be banned in Nigeria. Just so many mean people on there,” she said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

