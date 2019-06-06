Instant messenger WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage across the UK with similar reports coming from The Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

Popular reporting site DownDetector registered problems with service beginning around 10:30am BST, with a spike of over 850 reports of outages logged so far.

Some users report long delays in sending messages while other report no connection at all.

WhatsApp has yet to officially respond to the reports of a widespread outage.

As usual, the outage sparked major outcry across European Twitter with many users furious that their go-to means of communication went offline.

Source: https://www.rt.com/news/461203-whatsapp-down-across-europe/

