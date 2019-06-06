Gospel singer, pastor and father of 3 Travis Greene shared a lovely picture of his family including his 3 lovely boys and his wife doctor Jackie Greene.
The whole family are dressed in a superhero costume and we can’t get over it just yet.
Thursday, June 6, 2019 2:10 pm
