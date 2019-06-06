The coast is now clear for Senator Ahmed Lawan to become the next Senate President, as a key contender, Senator Danjuma Goje has stepped down for him.

Goje had met with President Muhammadu Buhari over leadership of the Senate at the State House, alongside Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

He told newsmen that he had met with the president and that he had stepped down for Lawan.

According to him, he decided to endorse Lawan despite calls for him to run for the office of Senate President because he had been asked to do so by Mr Buhari.

Goje said the respect he had for the party made him to step down his ambition in order to promote the unity of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

