By Kazeem Ugbodaga

As he swears in Secretary to the State Government, Folasde Jaji; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has a stern message for them.

Sanwo-Olu said they had no excuse not to hit the ground running to justify the trust reposed in them.

The governor emphasised that that their appointment was a call to service and an acknowledgement of their exemplary track record from their various field of specialisation.

“This appointment is necessary and also critical for a smooth take off of this administration which is barely one week old. You have been brought on board to assist the administration for effective actualisation of the vision and agenda of the APC, for our state and the people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu advised them to be innovative and receptive to new ideas that would continue to make the state a centre of excellence.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Jaji,who thanked the governor for giving them the privilege to serve, promised to justify the confidence proposed in them.

Meanwhile, the Governor also swore in six new Permanent Secretaries, including Dr Ademuyiwa Eniayewun , Medical Director Lagos Island Maternity; Mr Olumide Erinle , Principal Apapa Senior High School, Education District IV; and Mrs Oludara Okelola, Principal Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI.

Others are Mr Wasiu Akewusola, General Manager, New Town Development Authority; Mrs Yewande Falugba, Director, Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development; and Mr Mustapha Osi-Efa, Director Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sanwo-Olu charged them not to be complacent but continue to strive for excellence.

He urged them to deliver services comparable to what is obtainable in a 21st century economy and to provide leadership to other level of staff.

According to the Governor, the portfolios of the appointees will be announced soon.

