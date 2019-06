Gov. Babjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday swore in Mrs Folasade Jaji, as Secretary to the State Government as well as Mr Tayo Ayinde as Chief of Staff.

Sanwo-Olu also swore in Gboyega Soyannwo as Deputy Chief of Staff and charged the appointees to hit the ground running to justify the trust reposed in them.

He told the appointees:

“This appointment is necessary and also critical for a smooth take off of this administration which is barely one week old.

“You have been brought on board to assist the administration for effective actualisation of the visions and agenda of the APC, our state and the people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu advised them to be innovative and receptive to new ideas that would continue to make the state a centre of excellence.

The governor also swore in six new Permanent Secretaries, including Dr Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, Medical Director Lagos Island Maternity and Mr Olumide Erinle, Principal, Apapa Senior High School, Education District IV.

Also sworn in were Mrs Oludara Okelola, Principal, Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI and Mr Wasiu Akewusola, General Manager, New Town Development Authority.

Others were Mrs Yewande Falugba, Director, Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development; and Mr Mustapha Osi-Efa, Director Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sanwo-Olu charged them not to be complacent in performing their duties but continue to strive for excellence.

He urged them to ensure delivery of services in tune with the demands of 21st century economy and provide leadership to other levels of staff.

The governor said that the portfolios of the appointees would be announced soon.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Jaji, who thanked the governor for giving them the privilege to serve, promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

