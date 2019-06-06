The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has redeployed 13 Permanent Secretaries in the State’s Civil Service as part of the re-organisation of the system.

A statement by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola said that the action was to reinvigorate the State’s policy implementation apparatus.

The redeployed serving Permanent Secretaries are Mr. Timothy Olukayode Ogunnubi, Local Government Service Commission; Mrs. Samiat Olatokunboh Adeleye, Ministry of Education; Arc. Foluso Adebayo Dipe, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development; Mrs. Maryrose Omotola Akinsanya, Parastatals Monitoring Office.

Loading...

Other redeployed ones are: Mrs. Adebunmi Elizabeth Adekanye, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mr. Segun Olufemi Adeniji, Ministry of Science and Technology; Mrs. Toyin Idowu Awoseyi, Teaching Service Commission.

They also include Mr. Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, Office of Civic Engagement; Mrs. Boladale Aderemi Dapo-Thomas, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment; Mrs. Omobolanle Modinat Ogunmola, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives; Mrs. Ganiat Raji, Audit Service Commission; Mrs. Adetutu Abiola Liadi, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget; and Mrs. Sinatu Bandele Fadipe to Civil Service Pension Office.

However, Sanwo-Olu sworn-in six new Permanent Secretaries on Thursday, tasking them to discharge their duties diligently and see their appointments as service to humanity.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their portfolios are: Dr. Ademuyiwa Benjamin Eniayewun, Health Service Commission; Mr. Olumide Olufolami Erinle, Education District IV; Mrs. Okelola Oludara, Education District VI and Mr. Wasiu Adedamola Akewusola, Ministry of Housing.

Others are: Mrs. Yewande Abiodun Falugba – Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Mr. Mustapha Abiodun Osi-Efa, Local Government Establishment and Pensions Office.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

