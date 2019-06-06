By Adesina Michael

Renowned actress, Stella Damasus Aboderin has decided to launch her opinion to protect Nigeria’s image from misleading informations which portray the country as a place where internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo is most common.

The actress who is currently based in the United States of America with her husband, Daniel Ademinokan, stated that people who believed the country is filled with fraudsters have not experienced America.

Loading...

She revealed that she gets more than 8 scam calls daily in America, from fraud experts, adding that people needs to be more careful with their information.

“People think Nigeria is filled with scammers’ right? They have not experienced America. I get more than eight scam calls daily in this country and their methods are high tech. Please be careful with who you give information to. Scam alert, fraud America”, she said.

Stella Damasus further advised celebrities who mistake fame for wealth to stop faking success and make use of what they have to create the things they desire.

“Fame does not mean success. Fame does not mean wealth. If you use fame to deceive others I truly hope you don’t end up deceiving yourself and believing your own lie. The good news is that you can use fame to become successful and wealthy. Take time off the fake life and learn from the millions of courses that can teach you how to create wealth.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

