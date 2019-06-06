Pam Anderson is hoping her close friend, Julian Assange, can get help from someone with an excellent track record for getting people freed from prison — Kim Kardashian.

The former “Baywatch” star was jetting out of LAX on Wednesday when she was asked about the possibility of Kardashian advocating for the WikiLeaks founder’s release from Belmarsh prison in London.

“He needs all the help he can get,” Anderson said, while painting a bleak picture of what Assange endures while in custody.

51-year-old Anderson was seen visiting the high-security prison last month in the first visit Assange was allowed since being hauled out of the Ecuadorian embassy after they withdrew his asylum.

She also thought it would be a “good idea” for President Donald Trump to pardon Assange after he was charged for violating the Espionage Act.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has most recently been advocating for convicted murderer Kevin Cooper to get DNA testing which the reality star believes will lead to an exoneration. She visited Cooper at San Quentin State Prison last week, which unfortunately drew some negative attention.

Kardashian also has a realistic shot at getting Trump’s ear, as they’ve already met and discussed her thoughts on prison reform.

If Assange does get out of prison, Anderson makes it clear that he won’t be headed anywhere near the U.S.

