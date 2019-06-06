THE Army said yesterday that troops ambushed Boko Haram terrorists in northern Borno, killing scores of them.

Its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said in a statement that the troops recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

Col. Musa said: “Following credible information from good Samaritans of a planned terrorists attack on 114 Task Force Battalion, E Company location at Izge village, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 143 Battalion laid an ambush on the terrorists’ withdrawal route along Kubu village on June 4, 2019.

“Consequently, the terrorists entered the ambush, which resulted in the death of unconfirmed number of the criminals and the following items were recovered: four AK 47 rifles, one 81 Millimeter Mortar, assorted ammunition, two Hilux Vehicles and one Pumping Machine. There was no casualty on the part of the national army.

“The Army, through the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole uses this medium to commend and encourage those who availed the troops the information that led to the success of the operation, and further enjoined members of the public to be more forthcoming to the security agencies with useful information about the terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria.”

