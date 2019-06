Netherlands beat England 3-1 after extra-time on Thursday to join Portugal in the finals of the maiden UEFA League of Nations.

VAR had denied England victory in normal time after a late goal by Jesse Lingard.

But VAR ruled Lingard offside.

Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty was cancelled in the second half by Matthijs de Ligt’s towering header for the Dutch.

In the extra-time, defensive blunders gifted the Dutch the two winning goals.

