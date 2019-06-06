The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday sealed two brothels in Calabar for allegedly harbouring under-aged commercial sex workers.

The Leader of the NAPTIP operation team, Mr Godwin Eyake, told newsmen that the operation followed an order of the Federal High Court in Calabar.

“We are carrying out the order of the Federal High Court, Calabar, to seal the brothels pending the determination of criminal investigation against their owners,’’ he said.

Eyake said that the agency had earlier carried out a raid on the brothels after it was discovered that they were harbouring under-aged girls for prostitution.

“We had taken the owners of the brothels to court and the court ordered for the sealing of the brothels pending investigations.

“So, we are here to carry out the court’s order. It may be temporary or it may be permanent, the court will decide,’’ he said.

Eyake, who is the Director of Operations Uyo Command of NAPTIP, described the use of under-aged girls for prostitution as “very sad’’, said that the agency was determined to rid the zone of child trafficking and prostitution.

“There are many of such brothels in Calabar but with time, we will visit all of them.

“It is criminal to use under-aged girls for prostitution, whether within Nigeria or outside the country.

“NAPTIP is out for the perpetrators of this ugly act and anybody caught will face the full weight of the law,’’ he said.

