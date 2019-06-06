Napoli wants to beat Inter Milan to the signing of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday that the Red Devils are willing to sell the Belgian, but only if their £80million valuation is met.

La Gazzetta dello Sport now claims that Napoli will make an ambitious bid to land Lukaku ahead of their Serie A rivals. The Italian newspaper says that Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to pay around £62m for the former Everton star, which is well below the figure United are looking for.

Lukaku is said to prefer a move to Inter over Napoli, with both clubs able to offer him Champions League football next season. The ex-Chelsea forward is keen to link up with new boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro as he plans a big summer overhaul of his squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also claims that the Italian has been given the go-ahead to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko and that he is in pole position to land Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella.

If Conte gets the green light to sign Lukaku too, United will turn their attention to Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller.

The 24-year-old target man has been scouted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff, although he is one of a number of attacking players on United’s radar.

