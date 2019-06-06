The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clamped down on a manufacturing facility which packaged honey under poor hygiene.

NAFDAC acted based on video of Upon the Rock Honey purchased from a supermarket at Wuse and Garki in Abuja, circulated on social media by a customer, alleging that the product was adulterated.

The product was produced by Upon the Rock Church of God, Durumi, Abuja.

According to the agency’s Director-General, Prof Moji Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Federal Capital Territory Office, Pharmacovigilance/Postmarketing, and Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorates immediately swung into action.

Investigations revealed that the company registered ‘Upon the Rock Honey’ with NAFDAC in December 2018 upon assurance that NAFDAC’s quality standards were met through proper testing and inspection.

”But thereafter, the company started producing under poor hygiene. The facility also added some unregistered variants of the product that were never presented to NAFDAC. Some of the products were found to have fake NAFDAC registration numbers printed on them. Several samples of the products have been analysed and the reports showed that many of the products were unsatisfactory and may pose danger to health,” she stated.

Following this development, ”NAFDAC has ordered a recall of the products and applied appropriate sanctions on the company while further stringent measures are still being taken to ensure that the company complies with relevant NAFDAC regulations and guidelines if it wants to continue in the business,” she added.

Professor Adeyeye assured the public efforts were continually being made to assure the safety, quality and wholesomeness of processed foods through regular routine monitoring of production and distribution facilities of all NAFDAC regulated products to ensure that they operate in accordance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice, Good Storage Practices and Good Distribution Practices.

