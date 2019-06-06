The Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Dr Amos Olorunnipa, says that museums are veritable tools in the development of tourism, cultural enrichment and maintenance of peace in the country.

Olorunnipa, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan, said museums were an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures, development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.

The curator noted that museums had the power to establish dialogue between cultures, to build bridges for a peaceful world and to define a sustainable future for tradition.

He said that museums offer a platform for translating the needs, views of local communities into a global context as a cultural hub that preserved the future of tradition.

Olorunnipa said museums had become agents of change and development because they mirror events in the society, become instruments of progress by calling attention to actions and events that would encourage development in the society.

“Museums are drivers of local development, thereby contributing to rural development, they also contribute to the people’s well-being and economic development.

“They bond and bridge communities as meeting places for cultural dialogue; museums bridge the gap between people that might otherwise rarely meet, museums lend meaning to cities, support research and creativity.

“Museums as cultural hubs make tradition with a future by preserving the past to help create the future; it’s a platform for translating the tradition needs of communities into a global context.

“It’s only the museum that has the capacity to impart cultural education effectively as it houses the tools for doing so in its collections,” he said.

