A leopard has killed a toddler in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, the park authorities have said.

They add that the 30-month-old was killed on Wednesday night.

The leopard was shot dead.

Loading...

The park authorities went on to say in their statement that these events are very rare but gave reasons why they can happen:

“In parks like the KNP predators do interact with tourists and staff and at times it may result in species like leopard getting habituated to people and losing their fear. The change in natural behaviour can then lead to unfortunate incidents such as this.”

“In parks like the KNP predators do interact with tourists and staff and at times it may result in species like leopard getting habituated to people and losing their fear. The change in natural behaviour can then lead to unfortunate incidents such as this,” Park authority.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

