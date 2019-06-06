Kwara Government said it had not sacked any worker in its employment as being rumoured.

A statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Agboola Olarewaju on Thursday in Ilorin, said it was not true that Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq sacked workers engaged by the previous administration.

The statement entitled: “10 facts about sunset workers engaged by Gov. Ahmed,” explained that the category of workers not paid for the month of May were those employed two or three weeks ago, but backdated to November 2018.

According to Olarewaju, most of these workers have never been captured on the government’s payroll before and so couldn’t have been paid May salary.

“Those appointments are called ‘sunset’ appointments (appointments made by a governor/administration on the eve of departure).

“Instead of summary sack, what the government resolved to do is to look at their qualifications and ascertain that they are qualified to be employed.

“In Ogun, Bauchi and some other states, ‘sunset’ employees were sacked with immediate effect,”Olarewaju said.

He wondered why they were not employed until a few weeks to the expiration of the former administration’s tenure.

Olarewaju reiterated that the “sunset workers have not been sacked; their employment status will be looked into and salaries reinstated for those above board.’’

