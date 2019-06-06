The management of Jextoban Secondary School, Alapere Ketu, Lagos has presented 100 Life Jackets to the people of Agboyi I, II and III in Agboyi Ketu LCDA of Kosofe LGA, Lagos State.

While presenting the Safety Jackets on behalf of the school management, the School Principal, Pastor Emmanuel Adegoke, said the school decided to mark this year’s Children Day, with the gift to the members of the riverine community.

Adegoke, said the School management thought it necessary to join the campaign to emphasize the use of Life Jackets by all waterways users. He urged all passengers to insist on life jackets before embarking on any journey on the water.

Loading...

In his words, “Jextoban is part of the community, we have a lot of students coming from this riverine community, we felt it is important for us to be part of the campaign on safety on our waterways, we therefore implore all operators and to insist of the usage of this jackets.”

While responding to the kind gesture, the traditional head of Agboyi II, one of the riverine communities in Agboyi Ketu LCDA, Chief Taiwo Lamina thanked the management of Jextoban for the good initiative. He also urged other organizations to join in the campaign of safety on our waterways, by providing more safety jackets for the people in the community.

The Baale prayed for the management of Jextoban for taking the initiative, stating that the effort was the first time such was happening.

In his words, “This is the first time a school would be presenting life jackets to us in Agboyi Town; although government have been coming around to do that, and just one social club.

“No school or even people who have benefited very well from Agboyi Town have come to do this kind of thing; it shows the safety of people of Agboyi is very germane to the management of the school.” Chief Lamina opined.”

The leader also seized the event to urge the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to consider the bridge that will link Agboyi town with the rest of Kosofe Local Govt., as part of his priority projects.

The Baale said linking the Island with the rest of the state would not only improve the safety of lives of people living and coming to the town, but would also improve the economy of the area and the state at large.

Another leader of the community, AbdulJelil Salaudeen, the Osolomade of Agboyi Land, also praised the effort of Jextoban Secondary School, saying it was a very laudable initiative; while using the event to seek for the assistance of government in providing a general hospital for the people in the area.

The CDC chairman of Agboyi II, Hon. Lateef Adebiyi, also commended the school for using the Children Day celebration to present life jackets to the community, instead of going to have fun as their mates are doing.

He promised the staff and students of the school that the life jackets would be judiciously utilized and distributed.

Also present at the event were Director of Jextoban Secondary School, Mr. Dayo Ojo; Head of Admin and PRO, Mr Abayomi Solesi; and other staff and students as well as Hon. Ebiesiwa Oluseyi representing Ward F, Agboyi II and III.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

