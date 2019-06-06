Some Environmental experts have advised Nigerians to imbibe positive attribute to help stop air pollution.

The experts made the call on Wednesday in Abuja while commemorating the 2019 World Environment Day with the theme: ‘Air Pollution’.

Dr Efegbidiki Okobia, the FCT State Chairman of the Nigerian Environmental Society, said: “we must take some of the positive attributes that will help stop air pollution.

“Air pollution can be either outdoor or indoor, it occurs when gases, dust particles, fumes or smoke or odour are introduced into the atmosphere in a way that makes it harmful to humans, animals and plants.

`In other words, it means the presence in or introduction into the air of a substance which has harmful or poisonous effects.”

Okobia said that the existence of man is connected to the habitable environment in several ways “and the air (oxygen) we breathe is a major factor”.

“This is significantly vital to human sustainability as correlations between lifestyle and air pollution can be induced by socio-economic status affecting both lifestyle and air pollution exposure.”

He said that the increasing death reports related to air pollution were most worrisome.

“ It is recorded that about seven million people die annually, one in eight of total global deaths is as a result of air pollution exposure, according to a WHO 2014 report.”

He also called on the government to drive the issue of data for effective management of the environment.

“ There is urgent need for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the environmental regulatory and policy sectors to drive the processes of data collection.

“ The world is moving towards green cities but there are increasing calls for more ambient air pollution data in mitigating critical environmental and health challenges.

“Most times when we have issues of ailments, in most cases we tie them to spiritual attacks, not knowing that environmental challenges and air pollution are major causes’’.

“The usefulness of these data cuts across sectors and will help in policy direction and national development.

‘’It will also guide in trend analysis showing emission levels over a period which will help in mitigation strategies.”

Prof. Isaka Mallo of the University of Abuja said that the problem of air pollution was in implementation and enforcement of policies.

