By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has narrated how his contact with the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo in 1988 changed his entire life forever.

According to Dogara, who met with Oyedepo, he had been a son of the bishop since his university days.

“I first came in contact with Bishop David Oyedepo when I heard him say something in Bauchi in 1988 and it changed my entire life forever. 1988 in Bauchi, I picked it up and ran with it, and my life has been incredibly transformed.

“For the last 27 years, I have been following the teaching I have received in Living Faith Church, faithfully. I am a proud son of this Commission. Yes in the midst of wolves, I am a practicing Christian. No truly spiritual person ever gets stranded in life,” he said.

According to Dogara, “Many years ago, When Covenant University was taking off with its construction, I sacrificed my 6 months salary (as a lawyer in practice) wholesale to God for the construction of the University. It was a tough decision but I have never had to struggle for anything in life. Everything works in divine frequency for me.

“Forget the riches and the blessings of the heathens, the blessings of the Lord maketh rich and added no sorrow. Nothing can be compared to serving God.

“If it were not for the teachings we received on this altar, maybe all my political victories may not have come. We had Goliaths in the run up to the election; there were Tobias and Sambalats. We had Balams who were asked to curse us but God was and is with us, for whom the Lord has blessed no man can curse.

“It pays to serve God in this life and ultimately, in the life to come,” he said.

