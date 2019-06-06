Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has expressed confidence in the ability of the nation’s military to end banditry, kidnapping and killing of innocent people in the state.

Masari spoke when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Government House, Katsina.

The governor said that since the army and other sister security agencies could degrade the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, they could do the same to the bandits.

“You must bring the situation down to a level that it no longer poses threat to our lives and means of livelihood.

“I hope and believe that you have the capacity and training which you can deploy to end the banditry.

“We, the people of Katsina state will not and cannot fold our arms while our people are being mercilessly killed,’’ he said.

He explained that the problem of banditry in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and some parts of Kaduna had no religious colouration.

He cautioned that enemies of Nigeria, both within and outside must not be allowed to cash in on the menace to “factionalise, divide and manipulate our people for their own selfish interest.’’

Masari pledged that he would not relent in supporting the security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of people of the state.

