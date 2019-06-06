Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration will pay special attention to indigent persons and People With Disabilities (PWDs).

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary. Taiwo Adisa, said Makinde made the promise on Wednesday when he hosted inmates of Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled as well as children from the Juvenile Correctional Institution, Childcare for Abandoned Children and the Ark of Hope Foundation.

” After my swearing-in, and I was being conducted round the Government House, I saw that there was no place for the disabled.

” I asked the Head of Service, how will my people – the disabled and the less privileged gain- access to this place?” the statement quoted Makinde as saying.

The governor said he would ensure a special place for the less privileged and the disabled in his government.

The statement said that Makinde also hosted the Muslim Community in the state at the Government House in Agodi at a special Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The Muslim community, which was led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, had the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokekere and the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, among members of the delegation.

The governor, who promised to ensure religious harmony in the state, said that the prayers of the religious leaders contributed to his victory in the last election.

He asked Muslim leaders not to relent in their prayers for those in government.

”Your prayers have come to pass through our success in the last election.

” I want to plead with you that you should not stop praying for the government and those of us in government because I do tell people that what you need to win an election is far less than what you need to run a government.

“What we need is for development to come to Oyo State and development will come only in an atmosphere of peace,” Makinde said.

Agbotomokekere urged the governor to fulfill his electoral promises, saying his electoral victory was secured because many see him as a promise keeper.

