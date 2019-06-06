Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has issued a directive that all former governor Abiola Ajimobi’s aides should return government vehicles with them within 48-hours.

This was revealed on Wednesday in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka.

The statement read: “ Governor Seyi Makinde has directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of government vehicles to return them to Government Transport Pool within 48 hours.

“Failure to which the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from wherever they may have been kept.”

The government said it would ensure that all assets illegally taken away by former public officials were returned.

