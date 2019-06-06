Beyoncé was simply stunning in her outfit at the Oracle Arena, in Orlando California on Wednesday night.

She and her billionaire husband Jay-Z were welcomed by Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Many Warriors fans did not know of their presence until they were shown on the big screen.

The billionaire power couple sat court side, enjoying the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z have sat courtside at Oracle, although Beyoncé is known to be a fan of her hometown team Houston Rockets.

Drake was nowhere to be found at Game 3, which the Raptors won.

Other celebrities at the game include E-40, G-Eazy, and Lil Pump.

