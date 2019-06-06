Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has urged the newly sworn-in legislators in the state to give priority to interest of people in the discharge of their Constitutional duties.

This is coming just as Mr Funminiyi Afuye, representing Ikere 1 Constituency, emerged as the new Speaker of the assembly.

Fayemi made the plea on Thursday at the proclamation of the 6th Assembly in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor restated the commitment of his administration to partner with the other arms of government, particularly the legislature to bring about development in the state.

“I urge you to justify the confidence reposed in you by the people who elected you to represent them.

“While discharging your constitutional responsibilities, legislations and oversight functions, you must carry the interests of the larger Ekiti people at heart.

“I urge you to be committed to the spirit of oneness and consensus building in the conduct of your legislative affairs.

“Our government will continue to promote harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“As partners in the restoration of Ekiti values, all arms of government, that is the executive, legislature and judiciary must join hands together to bring development to Ekiti,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Afuye thanked the governor and people of the state for the opportunity given him to represent them.

Afuye, while describing the governor as “a game-changer and master strategist”, promised not to disappoint the confidence reposed in him.

He assured the governor that during his tenure, “there shall be no unhealthy rivalry between the executive and the legislature”.

According to him, when there is such unhealthy rivalry, it is the people that suffer.

During the proclamation, Alhaji Akeem Jamiu (Irepodun/Ifelodun 2) was elected as the Deputy Speaker; Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (Ikole 1) emerged as the Majority Leader, while Mrs Bunmi Adelugba (Emure) emerged as the Chief Whip, among others.

Wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi and traditional rulers graced the occasion.

